Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 584.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,921 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

FBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Shares of FBIO opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.42. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. Analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.