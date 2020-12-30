Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 88.3% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 171.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTAI opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.01. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.