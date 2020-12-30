Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.47

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 1687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTAI. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at $5,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 178.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after buying an additional 1,336,466 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 870,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1,154.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 230,900 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

