Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $68.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $76.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.17. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.50 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. Forward Air’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $580,917.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,197.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 72.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

