Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX.L) (LON:FOX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.91

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX.L) (LON:FOX)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $2.30. Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX.L) shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 504,825 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.96.

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX.L) Company Profile (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of Kosovo and South East Europe. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Marble Holdings PLC (FOX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.