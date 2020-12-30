Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEH) Trading Up 0.3%

Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEH)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 11,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 3,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEH) by 825.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 3.90% of Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

