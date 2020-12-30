Freicoin Market Cap Tops $593,110.53 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $593,110.53 and $53.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Freicoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000148 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000120 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Freicoin

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,095,497 coins. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

