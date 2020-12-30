frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) versus Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Critical Survey

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) and Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares frontdoor and Caribbean Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets frontdoor 8.96% -104.88% 10.93% Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of frontdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of frontdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for frontdoor and Caribbean Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score frontdoor 0 3 4 0 2.57 Caribbean Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

frontdoor currently has a consensus price target of $50.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1.72%. Given frontdoor’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe frontdoor is more favorable than Caribbean Investment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares frontdoor and Caribbean Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio frontdoor $1.37 billion 3.09 $153.00 million $1.90 25.96 Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

frontdoor has higher revenue and earnings than Caribbean Investment.

Summary

frontdoor beats Caribbean Investment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It serves homeowners under the American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark, OneGuard, Frontdoor, Candu, and Streem brands. frontdoor, inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Caribbean Investment Company Profile

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. It operates through Financial Services and Corporate. It offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes. The company also provides credit and debit cards; payment processing services for merchants; and standby letters of credit, and financial guarantees, as well as corporate services for its clients. It operates a network of 11 branches and 28 ATMs in Belize. The company was formerly known as BCB Holdings Limited and changed its name to Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited in December 2015. Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited is based in Belize City, Belize.

