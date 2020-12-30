fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Shares Down 14%

fuboTV Inc. (OTCMKTS:FUBO)’s share price dropped 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $33.31. Approximately 52,993,848 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,448% from the average daily volume of 2,079,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.74.

FUBO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.20.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million.

In related news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

