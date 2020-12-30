Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.85

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 22394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FJTSY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fujitsu in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter.

Fujitsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

