Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) Shares Gap Down to $744.00

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $744.00, but opened at $698.38. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) shares last traded at $750.00, with a volume of 3,463 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 698.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 636.42. The stock has a market cap of £242.59 million and a P/E ratio of -12.81.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

