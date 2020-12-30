FunFair Price Reaches $0.0046 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One FunFair token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FunFair has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $30.21 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00038704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00273636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00025242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $562.95 or 0.01940924 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

