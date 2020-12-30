Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Shares Down 2.2%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 353,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 410,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

AUG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 20,215.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,625 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

