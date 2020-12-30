Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FFHL opened at $12.99 on Monday. Fuwei Films has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

