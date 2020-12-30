Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Trading Down 3.2%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 1,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 24,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GXYEF)

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination; and StarWorld Macau, a 5-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula, as well as City Club casinos.

