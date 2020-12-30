Game.com (GTC) Market Cap Hits $3.54 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. Game.com has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $190,490.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Game.com has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Game.com token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, Gate.io and HADAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00281014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00025402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.71 or 0.01996803 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. Game.com’s official website is game.com. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com.

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Gate.io, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

