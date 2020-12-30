Gas Hits Market Capitalization of $15.12 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Gas has a market cap of $15.12 million and $2.75 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00005311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00133122 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00187057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.99 or 0.00583258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00312302 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00052976 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

