GateToken Price Reaches $0.45 (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $33.07 million and approximately $15.10 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,400,549 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

GateToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

