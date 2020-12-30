GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Receives $101.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

GLIBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on GCI Liberty from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $6,891,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLIBA. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 11,878.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,204,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,600 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty in the third quarter worth $69,894,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 30.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,768,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,761,000 after purchasing an additional 414,615 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 311.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 535,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after acquiring an additional 404,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in GCI Liberty in the third quarter worth $22,513,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $91.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.10. GCI Liberty has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $95.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. The company had revenue of $246.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 161.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

