GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEAGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 9th.

GEAGY traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. 4,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

