Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.15

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.15 and last traded at $62.66, with a volume of 12440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.21.

GELYY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Geely Automobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

