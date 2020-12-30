Genaro Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $253,266.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Genaro Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, Huobi, Gate.io and Bibox. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $253,266.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00284681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00026396 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,289,777 tokens. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Allcoin, Bibox, HitBTC, Huobi, DigiFinex, BigONE, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

