General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GFN. ValuEngine raised shares of General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GFN opened at $8.82 on Monday. General Finance has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.14 million, a PE ratio of 147.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that General Finance will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $102,320.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,583.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,770 shares of company stock worth $578,765 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in General Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in General Finance by 177.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Finance by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Finance by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in General Finance by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

