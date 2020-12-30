Genesis Park Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:GNPKU) Quiet Period To Expire on January 4th

Genesis Park Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GNPKU) quiet period will end on Monday, January 4th. Genesis Park Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

GNPKU stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday.

Get Genesis Park Acquisition alerts:

About Genesis Park Acquisition

There is no company description available for Genesis Park Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Park Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Park Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.