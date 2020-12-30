Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $410.41

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $410.41 and last traded at $404.45, with a volume of 329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $397.14.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $379.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.02% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $270.67 million for the quarter.

About Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

