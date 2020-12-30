GHOST Market Cap Reaches $874,489.95 (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One GHOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GHOST has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. GHOST has a total market capitalization of $874,489.95 and $68,796.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GHOST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00026152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00133120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00187034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00580149 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00311774 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019857 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00052747 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 14,561,770 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.