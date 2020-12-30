Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Up 6.3%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.42. 478,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 442,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $359.04 million, a P/E ratio of -88.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.27 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILT. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

