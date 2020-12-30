Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $30.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $602.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 37.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,880,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,041,000 after buying an additional 192,666 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $328,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

