Global Payments Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 12,111 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,138% compared to the average volume of 978 call options.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $386,769 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after acquiring an additional 417,686 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,617 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,330,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,540,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $209.77 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $211.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.