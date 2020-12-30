Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLUU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,628,131.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,934 shares of company stock worth $3,514,428 over the last quarter. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,055,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 55,488 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 132,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 103,848 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 218,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 83,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 835,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 531,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.