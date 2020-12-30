GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $726.46 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post $726.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $720.00 million to $735.50 million. GMS posted sales of $761.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.07 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMS. ValuEngine cut shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stephens lowered shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of GMS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.63. 3,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,687. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 2.11. GMS has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 104,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of GMS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of GMS by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 251,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.