GNY (GNY) Price Hits $0.19

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $36.50 million and approximately $60,520.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GNY has traded up 90.2% against the US dollar. One GNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00025495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00131327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00582652 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00158295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00305390 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00051194 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io.

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.