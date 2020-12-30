GoByte (GBX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $197,355.39

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $197,355.39 and approximately $7,605.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000052 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001031 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,059,318 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

