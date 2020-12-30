Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Gogo worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.43 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $103,912.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,426.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 233,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $2,440,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 834,432 shares of company stock worth $8,460,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.