Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 5,933 Shares of Stock

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,933 shares of Good Works Acquisition stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Good Works Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $201,000.00.

GWAC stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

About Good Works Acquisition

Good Works Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

