GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Share Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.45

GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and traded as high as $18.85. GraniteShares Gold Trust shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 338,802 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 100.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,254,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 189.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 196,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 128,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 114,803 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares during the period.

