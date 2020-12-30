Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

GPK has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 55,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

