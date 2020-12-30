Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,104,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 514,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after buying an additional 125,478 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.6% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,589,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,630,000 after buying an additional 869,830 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 13.5% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,094,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after buying an additional 248,375 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,554,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 470,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

GLDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.35 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $841.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $282,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 429,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,852,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,928 shares of company stock worth $1,245,660. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

