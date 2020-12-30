Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 121,644 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,644 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Amcor worth $15,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Amcor in the third quarter worth $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the third quarter worth $55,000. 30.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.