Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of GoDaddy worth $14,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 466.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

GoDaddy stock opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $807,470.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $647,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,434 shares of company stock valued at $11,935,463. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

