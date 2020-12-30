Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.59 Million Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Methanex were worth $12,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Methanex by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after buying an additional 215,929 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 2.22.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Methanex in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Methanex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

