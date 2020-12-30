Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $18.08 Million Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.31% of FirstService worth $18,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FirstService by 3.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in FirstService by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in FirstService by 20.0% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 29.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

FSV opened at $135.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.32 and a 200 day moving average of $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $145.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.55 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

