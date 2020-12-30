Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 29.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000.

VOO opened at $341.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.78 and its 200 day moving average is $311.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $343.77.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

