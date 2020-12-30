Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 3,460 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hologic were worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $88,797,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $78,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,193 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $46,580,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,522,000 after buying an additional 411,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.