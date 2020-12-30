Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 10,690 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,690 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Baker Hughes worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $26,542,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $759,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 66,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKR stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. HSBC lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

