GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Stephens started coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

GSKY opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $830.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $142.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Angela M. Nagy bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,279.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis I. Kelly bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 184,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,848.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,139,720 shares of company stock worth $3,970,878. Company insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter worth about $1,985,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 2,187.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 2,358,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 64.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 30.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 31,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

