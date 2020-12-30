Grid+ (GRID) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Grid+ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a total market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $80,502.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00040447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00292044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a token. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

