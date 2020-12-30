Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Up 7.3%

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 930,064 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 374,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $154.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 323,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 109,122 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 15.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

