Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 313,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 83,645 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 281,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 77.4% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 257,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 112,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $120,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $3,670,342. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $125.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $136.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.94.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

