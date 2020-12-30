GSE Systems (NYSE:GVP) Shares Up 2.1%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NYSE:GVP)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.46. 167,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 78,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

GSE Systems (NYSE:GVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter.

GSE Systems Company Profile (NYSE:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

